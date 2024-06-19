Rams News: Sean McVay Talks Key All-Pro Free Agent Signing
One of the most notable free agency additions for the Los Angeles Rams this offseason was signing cornerback Tre'Davious White. White previously spent his entire career with the Buffalo Bills since they made him a first-round pick in 2017.
White is coming off a torn achilles that he sustained in Week 4 of the 2023 season. This was his second major injury in the last three years, after tearing his ACL in 2021. Even with these injuries, Rams head coach Sean McVay is excited for what White brings to the team and secondary, especially when he's healthy.
"While we haven't seen him on the field yet, that guy I've always respected his body of work." McVay told Chris Long on Green Light with Chris Long. "You don't bet against people like that, even though he's had tough injuries. We're excited about our back end."
When healthy, which he last was for over 12 games in 2020, White is a first-team All-Pro kind of player who has led the NFL in interceptions. He holds opposing quarterbacks to completing less than 60% of their passes, and a passer rating under 80.
It's definitely hard to keep this kind of optimism with how it looks for White on paper — two major injuries and 29 years old — but that's why the Rams signed White to a one-year deal. This is much safer than when White signed his second contract in 2020, a four-year deal for $70 million with $55 million guaranteed.
More Rams:
Rams News: Sean McVay Praises Former 5th Round Pick Following OTA's
Rams News: Former Teammate Knew Aaron Donald Was a Hall of Famer by Day 2