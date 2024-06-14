Rams News: Sean McVay Unpacks Backup QBs
The Los Angeles Rams have an impressive duo of quarterbacks to back up Matthew Stafford this season in Jimmy Garoppolo and Stetson Bennett. Both Garoppolo and Bennett have played at a championship-level, with Garoppolo previously leading the San Francisco 49ers to the Super Bowl and Bennett winning two College Football Playoff national championships with Georgia in college.
Rams head coach Sean McVay broke down what he's seen from both quarterbacks through OTAs and now minicamp.
"Jimmy's been outstanding. I've always had tremendous respect for Jimmy from afar, seeing him up close," McVay told reporters. "The consistency in which he approaches every single day. The way that he works and then how that translated to a lot of good days. There were some opportunities where Stetson came in. Was really pleased with his overall improvement, his command, his attention in the meetings, and then when he got hisopportunities whether it was in some 7-on-7 or even some of the team periods, they're taking steps in the right direction. Been really pleased with both those guys."
Given Garoppolo's experience, it would seem that he would be the team's primary backup quarterback. Garoppolo has been in the NFL for a decade now, and has multiple years of experience as a starting NFL quarterback. McVay is also familiar with him due to all the times the Rams went up against him while he played for the San Francisco 49ers.
Bennett is only entering his second year, and spent most of last year away from the team due to mental health reasons. He's still learning, and the Rams might not be ready to trust him should anything go wrong. Still, the Rams will need Bennett ready for if anything happens during the Rams' first two games. Garoppolo has been suspended for the team's first two games for violating the NFL's PEDs policy. Unless the Rams bring in another quarterback, they will be counting for Bennett as back up during those weeks.
