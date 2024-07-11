Rams News: Several Prospects Still Looking to Make Final Roster As Training Camp Approaches
Training camp for the Los Angeles Rams is less than two weeks away, and while it'll be great to see the team return to gear up for the upcoming season, it is do-or-die for certain players on the team.
While the established players have their spots secured, the fate of others, especially those on the bubble, is uncertain. The upcoming training camp and preseason will be a period of suspense and anticipation as these players strive to prove their worth.
It won't be easy, and there are many players vying for a spot, but here are six Rams on the roster bubble ahead of training camp. According to Cameron DaSilva of Rams Wire, the six players on the fringe are offensive tackle A.J. Arcuri, offensive lineman Logan Bruss, running back Zach Evans, linebacker Ochaun Mathis, cornerback Derion Kendricks, and tight end Hunter Long.
These six will likely need to battle to the end to secure a spot on the team. Many of these names are more intriguing than others, starting with Zach Evans. The Rams were busy this offseason with the runningback room, drafting Blake Corum in the third round of the draft and signing Boston Scott as a free agent. The room filled up quickly, and with others vying for a spot like Ronny Rivers, it'll take a lot of Evans just to be the fourth wheel. Evans has been limited in the offense, even with all the injuries to the running backs they suffered in 2023.
The other name on the list is Kendricks. Kendricks has had a rough go at the pro level, as he's been benched three different times, including twice in 2023. With plenty of options to go off of in training camp, we could see the last of Kendricks if he doesn't stand out.
The last intriguing player is the former third-round draft pick and offensive guard Logan Bruss. Bruss has had his share of struggles, as he tore his ACL and MCL before the start of his rookie season and has had trouble staying on the field. Bruss was waived by the Rams on Aug 20-23 and re-signed with the practice squad. This could be his final shot with the team.
