Should the Rams Be Interested in Bringing In Chris Godwin?
The Los Angeles Rams will be trading Cooper Kupp in the coming weeks. At least, that's what the expectation was. With Matthew Stafford coming back on a team-friendly deal, who knows if Kupp will possibly come back to the team as well.
For the time being, it must be assumed that he will not be brought back. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have announced that they'll be letting their loyal wide receiver Chris Godwin test free agency after being with the team for eight years.
This comes after Godwin sustained an injury that kept him out for most of the season, only playing seven games, the least in his entire career. Godwin is 29 and has consistently put up 1,000 yards receiving throughout his tenure with the Buccaneers.
The Rams are in need of a secondary star to pair up alongside Puka Nacua. Could that be Godwin? He'll be expecting a sizable contract, but after clearing up some cap space after a trade with the Chicago Bears, it isn't impossible to give him the contract he wants.
Godwin would bring a secure target that Stafford could throw to while also drawing attention away from Nacua. Godwin's skill set is refined, and he's good at pretty much anything. Sean McVay would certainly find ways to scheme him open, and
The question is if he'd be worth a massive contract. The last year he was healthy was in 2023, and he had 1,024 yards and two touchdowns. It's important to note that he was competing with Mike Evans for targets, but if he were in LA, he'd similarly be fighting for targets.
I don't think the Rams should target him in free agency. I think they could find a much cheaper option via the draft that could give them similar production as he can, but they could grow and develop, while Godwin is probably beyond his peak.
Another option for them is to resign players like Demarcus Robinson, who are already familiar with McVay's system and want to be on the team. Robinson was a red-zone menace last season, and that's something that's been lacking on Gowdin's part.
