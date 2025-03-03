Should the Rams Re-Sign DeMarcus Robinson?
The Los Angeles Rams recently re-signed Alaric Jackson and reconstructed Matthew Stafford's contract to keep him on the team. This was met with much jubilation from fans, but one player took this opportunity to give the Rams a message.
Demarcus Robinson is set to become a free agent after spending two years with the team. Last year, he had 505 yards and caught seven touchdowns. Despite it being his eighth year in the league, he had his best year so far in his career.
He's never had more receiving yards or touchdowns in a season, and he really stepped up in the Rams' offense when key players were out due to injury. It's clear that he wants to stay on the team, so why wouldn't the Rams bring him back?
He's a reliable third option and showcased how lethal he is in the red zone last season. Nobody on the roster had more receiving touchdowns than him, and they're already losing Tutu Atwell and Tyler Johnson in free agency.
Just like Stafford, he'd probably take a discounted deal to remain on the team. Even if he doesn't, it's not like his contract would break the bank for the Rams. He'll be 31 by next season and has never had more than 600 receiving yards in his career. It isn't like other teams are dying to get their hands on him.
He's found a home in Los Angeles and hopes to win his second ring there as well. I usually don't think it's a good idea to bring in older receivers, but in this case, I believe he brings in a lot of upside to this Rams offense.
If they do re-sign him, I don't think this should be the only thing they do to address their receiver room this off-season. They need a second option alongside Puka Nacua, and they could get that via the draft or free agency.
Jordan Whittington has the possibility to develop and become their second option, but he will most likely be battling against Robinson for the third wide receiver position. Even if he slides down the depth chart a bit, I think it's in the Rams' best interest to re-sign Robinson and keep him on the team.
