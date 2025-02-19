Should the Rams Pursue a Running Back in Free Agency?
The Los Angeles Rams are in the middle of the pack regarding cap space amongst all the other NFL teams. Of course, they have their free agents, who must be resigned. However, they have enough flexibility to offer some meaningful contracts to impactful players.
Should they be considering an offer to any of this year's running back free agents? Running back is not one of the priorities for the Rams this offseason. They've been enjoying the play of Kyren Williams for the past couple of seasons, and they drafted Blake Corum last year.
In Corum's rookie year, he played admirably with the limited snaps he got, but he was out due to injury by the time the playoffs came around. I think targetting a running back would be good for their depth, but it can't be a free agent who would demand a big contract.
A prime candidate for the Rams to target would be Rico Dowdle from the Dallas Cowboys. He's coming off the best year in his career, and this is due to his increased number of carries. In 2024, Dowdle had 1,328 total yards and five touchdowns.
The Rams could acquire him for a cheap deal, as he doesn't have a history of sustained success. This move could establish a running back committee for the Rams, where they rotate all three of their players in and out of the rotation. This allows them to keep all of their running backs healthy.
Another player they could target in free agency is Kareem Hunt. He just had a very successful season with the Kansas City Chiefs and showed that despite his age, he can still run hard and score touchdowns. In 2024, he had 904 total yards and seven touchdowns.
Williams is already known for his ability to run through tackles and to get a couple of those gritty yards after getting the ball. Hunt plays in a similar way, which makes Corum even more deadly, as in college, he was used to breaking off huge runs.
Hunt could expect more money in his contract, but it can be shorter due to his age. As opposed to targeting Dowdle, who's only 26 and is expected to continue to rise and improve on his great 2024 season.
The Rams don't have to sign a free agent running back this offseason, but it would help with the depth in that position. It shouldn't be their priority, but it is something they should look into if they want to be serious contenders for the Super Bowl.
