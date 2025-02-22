Should the Rams Target These Tight Ends in Free Agency?
The Los Angeles Rams have a good set of people on offense. Their quarterback situation is up in the air right now, but they have a bonafide star in Puka Nacua and a competent running game with Kyren Williams. Their offensive line has its moments, the only thing missing is a solid tight end.
To clarify, they have a solid tight end on the roster: Tyler Higbee. He's a good security blanket for a quarterback because he isn't apt to drop the ball whenever he is targeted and does the most he can with the targets given.
However, he's 32, and while he is solid whenever he does see the field, last year, he was injured and couldn't contribute much to the Rams' 2024 season. I believe the Rams could find a solid replacement for Higbee in free agency, a younger player as well.
Mike Gesicki was a revelation for the Cincinnati Bengals last year. He only had two touchdowns, but he had 665 yards and had memorable performances for them. He'll be 30 if the Rams decide to target him in free agency, but throughout his career, the least games he's played in a season was 15.
Hopefully, that streak continues if he finds himself in Los Angeles. They could use an ironman like him when this past season was so injury-riddled for them. Someone else they can target in free agency is Lucas Krull from the Denver Broncos.
He only has two years in the league and has seen very little playing time with the Broncos. The Rams would be able to get him on a team-friendly deal and he could be with the team for many years to come.
He and Higbee are the same height, so he can play a similar role in their offense by offering whoever is quarterback next year a security blanket. Any tight end they sign won't be the focal point of their offense, but it'd be nice to see some real production for that position.
Tight end isn't a huge need for this team in the off-season, and they should be targeting their own free agents who are rumored to leave, like Alaric Jackson. However, these two players could provide meaningful snaps for the team next year if the Rams decide to give them a shot.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @MNSToday and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE