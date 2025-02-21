Could the Rams Acquire Davante Adams if They Sign Aaron Rodgers?
The Los Angeles Rams and Matthew Stafford are at a standstill at what their future looks like together. It doesn't look like there has been any progress made regarding a contract extension, and every day, it looks more likely that Stafford will play elsewhere.
If they can't retain Stafford, the Rams will pursue Aaron Rodgers, one of the few quarterbacks older than Stafford left in the league. Although I don't think they should, it looks like that's the direction they'll be heading in.
If the Rams are serious about having Aaron Rodgers as their quarterback next season, shouldn't they pair him up with his favorite target? Although the New York Jets traded for Davante Adams last year, it did little to help their floundering season. After he joined the roster, they went on to win three more games for the rest of the year.
In the limited time he saw with the Jets, Adams had 854 yards and seven touchdowns. Rodgers may be old, but if you give him two premier offensive weapons in Puka Nacua and Adams, he will be able to scare defenses.
Adams has been with Rodgers on every team he's played on throughout his career, and if the Rams really want him, I think pairing him up with Adams makes the most sense. If all things go well, potentially both of these NFL legends could retire with the Rams organization.
Adams would fit in this offense nicely and replace another veteran wide receiver in Cooper Kupp, who they will be trading this off-season. Nacua's a threat in the slot position, which would alleviate pressure off of Adams whenever he goes deep and vice versa.
The problem with Rodgers in New York was his lack of trust outside of Adams and his other buddies he brought with him to the team. Hopefully, if he does find himself in Los Angeles, Nacua has proven himself to be a reliable option for him to throw the ball to.
The Rams have enough money to bring in Adams's contract while simultaneously offering a short-term deal to Rodgers. Even if they don't bring in Adams, Rodgers is the best bridge quarterback on the market if they can't hold on to Stafford.
