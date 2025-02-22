Should Rams Upgrade Their Cornerback Position?
The Los Angeles Rams defense broke out in the middle part of the 2024 season, and it was the defense stepping up that aided the Rams on their playoff push. One game away from competing in the NFC Championship game, the franchise will need to reconsider certain aspects of its game in 2025.
That being said, one down area on the Rams defensive line has been at the cornerback position. Primarily being held down by Ahkello Witherspoon, the cornerback position is a flashing red light for the future. If the Rams want to compete down the line in 2025, they might want to upgrade that position this offseason.
Witherspoon played in 13 games for the Rams this past season, and when looking at what he typically provides to a team throughout his career, it is about average. Ending the season with 31 total tackles and nine passes defended, Witherspoon was an average performing cornerback.
Cobie Durant also saw time at the cornerback position in his third season in Los Angeles. Durant ended his campaign playing in 15 games, collecting 40 total tackles and eight passes defended. Both Witherspoon and Durant provided relatively the same amount of production for the squad, but that shouldn't be where the Rams look to be at the cornerback position.
If the Rams were to run back with both Witherspoon and Durant, the production would need to be top tier, and from what Witherspoon has shown, his health is an issue. He has only played in a full season once in his career, which was last year with the Rams.
Witherspoon is also set to hit free agency, and going into his age 30 season, the Rams franchise would be smart if they considered their options elsewhere. There is nothing wrong with the playing style of Witherspoon, he just might not fit in with this Rams team any longer.
Durant could also showcase his talents more if he becomes the first string for the cornerback position. He has only seen improvements throughout his NFL career, and perhaps Year 4 will also follow that trend. If change is in the air in Los Angeles on offense, the defense should be subject to change as well.
