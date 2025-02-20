Rams' Stafford and Kupp Listed as Top 15 Trade Targets
Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp continue to be hot topics across the NFL as rumors are flying, indicating both men could be departing from the Rams this offseason. While nothing has been confirmed about which player may be on the move and to where, they received a bit of love from Pro Football Focus.
Pro Football Focus released a list of the top tradeable assets in the NFL and both men made the top 15 as Stafford was ranked fourth and Kupp was ranked 13th.
"While the Rams are interested in bringing back Stafford to head up Sean McVay’s offense in 2025, the belief is that his current deal is “untenable,” according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. As the team works to restructure his contract, the other avenue that may become more likely as we get closer to the start of the new league year is a potential trade." Wrote PFF's Mason Cameron. "Given Stafford’s experience and accolades, the Rams would field numerous calls if the veteran signal-caller is on the trade block."
A new deal with Stafford is not untenable. This is just part of the negotiation process. The Rams have more than enough resources to get the job done, especially as the NFL has increased their cap space for the 2025 season.
"After being the center of numerous trade rumors near the deadline, Kupp is set to depart Los Angeles after the team informed him it will seek a trade this offseason." Wrote PFF's Mason Cameron. "Some risk-averse teams will likely overlook Kupp due to his age (32 in June) and recent injury history. But, even in a down year, the dynamic receiver earned a 72.3 PFF receiving grade, showcasing his exceptional floor and potential to bounce back."
The thing that will prohibit a trade for Kupp is the interest in consideration of the amount remaining on his deal after the Rams announce how much they're willing to eat of his contract. Speaking with several sources around the league, it is believed that the Rams are going to have to eat money into the eight-figure range or a trade will not materialize.
