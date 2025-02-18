Top Cornerbacks Rams Could Target in Free Agency
The Los Angeles Rams have the makings to become a dominant defensive force for years to come. They have young players all on their defensive line who are ready to break out and dominate in the trenches. Braden Fiske, Byron Young, and Jared Verse will all cause problems for opposing teams and ruin their game plans.
The Rams' defense wasn't impermeable, but they had two glaring weaknesses this past season. They were unable to stop the run and did not have a trustworthy player in the backfield. The possibility is still open for them to target someone who could stop the run, but I think this off-season would be as good as any time to target someone who could anchor their backfield.
The first cornerback the Rams should target is Asante Samuel Jr. of the Los Angeles Chargers. Samuel Jr. is a free agent this offseason after spending all four years in the league with the team that drafted him. He'll be 26 by the time next season starts, and for a second-round pick, he's paid off well for that Chargers defense.
This past season didn't go as planned for Samuel Jr, as he suffered a shoulder injury early in the season and was kept out for the majority of it. Due to this, he probably doesn't have a lot of priority in the numerous free agents the Chargers have to resign, which means the Rams could scoop him up and offer him a multi-year contract.
Samuel Jr. has shown he can perform in the biggest moments. One of the most memorable moments in his young career was the Chargers' 2022 playoff loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. A game they had no business losing as Samuel Jr. had three interceptions all by himself.
Another notable free agent they could target is Eric Stokes from the Green Bay Packers. He's in a similar situation as Samuel Jr, as he's up for a contract extension after spending his first four years in the league with the team that drafted him.
His career stats don't jump off of the page as he's only had one interception, and it was in his rookie year. He'll be 26 by next season, but after dealing with injuries in back-to-back years, he finally had a healthy season in 2024. He could grow alongside players like Kamren Curl and contribute to a lockdown defense.
