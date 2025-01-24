Should the Rams Add a Veteran Presence to a Rising Defense?
The Los Angeles Rams enter the 2025 free agency with the 10th most cap space, according to Spotrac. Although much of their money is spent on retaining their star players like Matthew Stafford or Cooper Kupp, they still have enough money to go for a splash and acquire a great player.
PFF recently released an article where they go over the most coveted free agents and which teams would make the perfect landing spot for them. For the Rams, Mason Cameron wrote that Dre Greenlaw could help bolster an already emerging defensive front.
"A move down the Pacific Coast Highway to join the Rams could be an ideal landing spot for Greenlaw. Chris Shula’s defense already features emerging stars like Jared Verse and Kobie Turner, and adding a veteran presence like Greenlaw could help solidify their unit," PFF said.
Greenlaw only played two games in the 2024 season before suffering an injury that would sideline him for the rest of the season. He famously suffered an Achilles tear in Super Bowl 58, where the San Francisco 49ers lost to the Kansas City Chiefs.
He battled back from that injury and hoped to bounce back this season, but unfortunately, the injury kept him out. Before his injuries, he was a star for the Niners, but now there is much concern for his health. This could give way for Greenlaw to look at other teams, but even they should be wary of his health.
That being said, I think Greenlaw would be a good fit for the Rams for multiple reasons. He's been to the Super Bowl two times, both times coming away without a win. He has experience and knows what it's like to lose in a big way, so he comes in with a chip on his shoulder.
He would go to a divisional rival, which means he would have familiarity against the Niners if he decides to go to the Rams. Most importantly, he'd be able to mentor the Rams's young defense and teach them not only to handle losses and injuries but also any tips he's learned playing in the NFL for longer than them.
This is without mentioning the obvious benefit of adding another star to an already star-studded defense. Additionally, the Rams have a lot of depth, so they could convince themselves that they can mitigate any chance of re-aggravating his injury by having the ability to afford to keep him out for some drives.
