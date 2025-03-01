Should the Rams Be Interested In Intriguing Texas TE?
This year's NFL Draft class is particularly strong at a few positions; running back, defensive line, and tight end. For each group, it is among the deepest drafts in years.
For the Los Angeles Rams, that means this could be the perfect draft to finally find a long-term tight end to step in for veteran Tyler Higbee as he gears down into the final stretch of his Rams tenure.
With the Rams set to part ways with long-time wide receiver Cooper Kupp at some point this offseason, it is clear that Los Angeles and head coach Sean McVay need to gear up on more pass-catchers. And taking advantage of a strong tight end class would be a smart way for the Rams to do so.
Among the tight ends int his class who could draw interest from the Rams is Texas Longhorns tight end Gunnar Helm, who is among the smoothest and most reliable tight end prospects in this year's class.
Helm, who excelled during on-field drills this week at the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium, did not test out of this world. But for a player with a high floor and the versatility to be an impact in multiple ways in the passing game, he didn't need to run a blazing 40 time by any means.
Helm confirmed this week he had a formal meeting with the Rams, who do not send their top brass to the combine. The fact the franchise still wanted to meet Helm this week, though, shows that they are doing their homework on a player who could be a legit option for them on Day 2.
Helm isn't a complete tight end who will dominate at the line of scrimmage. He himself admitted as much. But he has the awareness and want-to to improve.
"I think I put better stuff on tape in the prior years than I did this past season. I think some of my technique went out the window as a I was focusing more on my speed, working on my explosiveness," Helm said.
"Just working on that. Working on getting my hand placement right. Working on getting my pad level right. I think its going to be very important in the National Football League to be able to be a balanced tight end."
