Rams' Sean McVay Would Make Great Use of this Dynamic Weapon
The Los Angeles Rams have a whole lot to think about this offseason, and it seems like major changes could be ahead for the club.
It seems strange given that the Rams just had a very impressive campaign and gave the eventual champion Philadelphia Eagles a great fight in the Divisional Round of the playoffs, but they seem to be teetering on a makeover.
Los Angeles has already placed Cooper Kupp on the trade block, and it has also allowed Matthew Stafford to seek a trade.
While Kupp appears to be a goner for sure, there still stands a great chance that Stafford returns provided that the two sides can work something out money wise.
Regardless, the Rams are going to need some more weapons with Kupp on the move and fellow wide receivers Demarcus Robinson and Tutu Atwell hitting free agency.
Los Angeles has some money to spend on the open market, but given the dearth of top-level receiving talent that is going to be available in a couple of weeks, the Rams may be better served turning their attention to the NFL Draft.
Bradley Locker of Pro Football Focus has published a piece where he gives a run down of each NFL team's ideal haul over the first three rounds, and he has tied a very interesting name to Los Angeles: Stanford Cardinal wide out Elic Ayomanor.
"Offensively, Los Angeles will presumably seek a replacement for Cooper Kupp, and nobody better fits the profile than Ayomanor considering his strong blocking chops (64.2 PFF run-blocking grade, 15th-best among qualified receivers)," Locker wrote. "Ayomanor making it to No. 90 isn’t impossible."
Ayomanor may very well be one of the biggest sleeper receivers in this draft class and is coming off of a 2024 campaign in which he caught 63 passes for 831 yards and six touchdowns.
The big-bodied pass-catcher was a bit better in 2023, when he hauled in 62 receptions for 1,013 yards and six scores. His most memorable performance came against the Colorado Buffaloes, when he snared 13 balls for 294 yards and three touchdowns while being defended by Travis Hunter.
Ayomanor would unquestionably represent a great get for Sean McVay's Rams in the third round, and it's easy to see McVay working wonders with him in 2025 and beyond.