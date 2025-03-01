Three Tight Ends Who Impressed at the NFL Scouting Combine
The second day of the NFL Scouting Combine has been completed after defensive backs and tight ends participated in drills and received verified measurements ahead of the final stretch of the pre-selection process that begins with the NFL Draft in late April.
The Los Angeles Rams had an eventful day Friday, coming to terms with quarterback Matthew Stafford on a restructured contract to keep him with the franchise while also re-signing left tackle Alaric Jackson to a three-year, $57 million deal with $35 million guaranteed. This may not rid of the concerns about the long-term aspects at right tackle and quarterback but it accomplishes a short-term need.
One position the Rams should have a keen eye on is TE, which featured some standouts from Friday's drills and testing. Let's take a closer look at three performances from this group that may intrigue head coach Sean McVay and general manager Les Snead.
Oregon's Terrance Ferguson
Ferguson had the best athletic profile at the scouting combine Friday, posting a 4.63-second 40-yard dash, 39-inch vertical jump, and a 10'2-inch broad jump at 6-foot-5, 247 pounds. The former Ducks standout showcased on the field during tight end drills what he displayed at Oregon on film: a player who is smooth in and out of his breaks with good hands and drive as an in-line blocker. He is an excellent target for the Rams in the middle rounds of the draft.
LSU's Mason Taylor
It should not surprise a soul that Jason Taylor's son is good at football. Mason chose to hold off from running the 40-yard dash or doing jumps but he did participate in all on-field drills and was the best performer of the bunch with Tyler Warren and Colston Loveland waiting until their respective Pro Days to work out. Taylor displayed adequate change of direction, fluidity and discipline in each drill, including a perfect straight line in the gauntlet drill.
If Los Angeles decides to trade back out of the first round, Taylor could be a legitmate possibility as their top choice in the second round.
Texas' Gunner Helm
One may ask why a tight end with a 30-inch vertical jump and a 4.84-second 40 would be a standout. The simple answer is this: not every player is defined by their straight line speed. That applies to Helm, who is more game fast than workout warrior-fast.
Helm helped ease minds on Friday with discipline in his on-field drills. He showcased great hands at the catch point and good breaks at the top of stems when coming back to the quarterback. This is a player that is a film-first watch more than anything and would be a fun target for Los Angeles in Day Two of the draft.
