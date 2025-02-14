Sobering 2025 Prediction for the Los Angeles Rams
The Los Angeles Rams came close to upsetting the Philadelphia Eagles before Philadelphia went on to win the Super Bowl. However, there was a point early in the season where the playoffs seemed like a distant thought for the Rams, as they sat at 1-4. They would eventually turn things around after many of their injured players returned to the lineup.
Still, the 1-4 start was proof of how close the Rams were to having a vastly different season than they had. The Rams were able to make a playoff run after a dismal start, but they were undoubtedly fortunate to do so.
While skill, preparation, and execution were the catalysts for the Rams' turnaround, things could have quickly gone wrong in Los Angeles during the team's season. One NFL expert does not believe the Rams will get as lucky next season.
Kyle Soppe of the Pro Football Network released his bold predictions for every team in the National Football League. He has a sobering prediction that the Rams will go from winning the NFC West this season to being the worst team in the division next season. Los Angeles could enter next season with massive holes on the roster, and even if they do not, the roster still has a few flaws even Stafford cannot cover up.
"Los Angeles nearly pulled this off in the 2022 season and the 49ers did in 2024," Soppe said. With Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp possibly on the move, a team that was walking a fine line to begin with could see their house of cards come crumbling down in a major way. It’s easy to project a significant dropoff on the offensive side of the ball (C+ grade in Offense+ last season, 11th best), and the writing is on the wall when it comes to the defense.
"Aaron Donald isn’t coming back and if the offense takes a step back, this flaw figures to be even more impactful as this team will require their defense to make more plays in 2025 than in recent seasons with the floor elevating Stafford under center. We all know the value that the quarterback position holds and so it stands to reason that making the opponents’ QB uncomfortable is tied to success when it comes to defenses."
