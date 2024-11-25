Social Media Melts Down As Rams Are Blown Out By Eagles
The Los Angeles Rams faced off against the Philadelphia Eagles in a closely contested battle. A close enough battle to have social media posting their opinions on the game all night long. A main theme of the night was fans expressing that the referees were favoring the Rams all game long.
The fan discomfort began in the first quarter after many penalty calls went against the Eagle's defense, resulting in the Rams getting further down the field, taking advantage of the flags, and scoring the first touchdown of the game in the first quarter, taking the lead 7-3.
The Rams' running back, Kyren Williams, scored the first touchdown of the night after the flags against the Eagles pushed the Rams to the one-yard line. While many fans were defending the Eagles for the penalty flags that wracked up all game, the Rams fans stood up for their defensive making plays instead of collecting flags.
Philly fans had much to celebrate after the first quarter, dropping ten points before going into halftime. Even with the Eagles taking the lead back after the earlier flag calls, fans were even more bothered by pass interference calls that sparked the Ram's offense in the third quarter.
Puka Nacua was Matthew Stafford's intended receiver on what would have been a touchdown pass, but the play was incomplete due to Eagle pass interference. The call could have gone either way, but with the Rams getting the call once more, fans erupted on social media.
The Rams were only able to match one touchdown to the Eagles two in the third quarter. Up until that point of the game, going into the fourth, fans were electric online, hyping up some of the stars in the game thus far on offense and defense.
Nearly the closing moments of the game, Stafford and the Rams, on their crucial run in the fourth, down by 16 points, caught their first big flag that had Eagle fans more than happy to tweet about a "foreign flag call" for the Rams.
Despite the calls that fans thought went the Ram's way, they were unable to get above that .500 mark, losing the game and taking a step back in the division race again. The Rams fans were frustrated with the outcome, to say the least.
