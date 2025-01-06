Social Media Reacts to Rams’ Loss Against the Seahawks
The Los Angeles Rams suited up on Sunday for their last regular season match against division rivals the Seattle Seahawks. As the team closes out the season to begin their playoff run, Rams fans were tuned in and stayed talking from kickoff to the last play.
The Seahawks won the coin toss, however, they deferred it, giving the ball to the Rams to start the game.
The Rams brought out a different lineup than usual; Rams quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo stood in the place that Rams starting quarterback Matthew Stafford is usually in. Garoppolo came out of the gate swinging with a deep pass to Rams receiver Demarcus Robinson that put the Rams at the 1st and 10.
However, Garoppolo threw some incomplete passes, getting sacked one play for a loss of seven yards, and the Rams punt the ball into the Seahawks’ possession.
Many regulars came out for the Rams’ defensive side of the ball, such as rookie offensive tackle Jared Verse. Similar to the last few games, the Rams defense came out strong, quickly coming up with a sack that set the Seahawks back eight yards.
And after just five plays on defense, the ball was sent back to the Rams for another offensive drive with about nine minutes left in the first quarter.
The Rams did not keep the ball for long in their second possession — after two attempts to get another first down, Garoppolo attempted a pass to Rams receiver Tutu Atwell; however, Atwell lost control of the ball and the play was ruled incomplete after a play review by officials, which forced the Rams to punt it back to the Seahawks.
The Seahawks came out for another offensive drive, their first downs anchored by some hard work on behalf of Seahawks runnning back Zach Charbonnet. The Rams’ defense just was not quick enough, leading to the Seahawks scoring a touchdown and field goal, making the score 7-0.
On the other hand, the Rams came back out, still going for the pass game over the run game. Despite a rough start, though, Garoppolo made some clutch passes that got the Rams offense to the 21-yard line.
Although they were not able to get another first down, the team brought out Rams kicker Joshua Karty for a field goal attempt and he completed it, setting the score at 7-3 with the Seahawks still in the lead at the close of the first quarter.
The Seahawks offense came out for another drive, Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith anchoring their offense this time. Smith made some passes that the Rams defense just could not counter, securing another touchdown to open up the second quarter.
With the score now 14-3, the Rams sent out their offense to respond to the Seahawks’ touchdown, and respond, they did. Garoppolo got a lot of the offense involved on runs that got the team to first down, relying on pushes from Rams running back Blake Corum and Rams receiver Jordan Whittington.
Rams tight end Tyler Higbee was the player that received the ball that scored the team their first touchdown of the game.
The Seahawks made some promising movement when they got the ball back; however, they could not secure another touchdown. Instead, they opted to let their kicker Jason Myers attempt a field goal from the 56-yard line, successfully kicking and making the score 17-10.
The Rams got the ball back, but shortly after, Garoppolo threw an interception, giving the Seahawks possession of the ball with less than 3 minutes left in the half.
The Rams defense stepped up though, not allowing the Seahawks get past the 60-yard line before punting the ball back to the Rams. The offense came back out, looking to capitalize on the final minute of the half.
Garoppolo ultimately threw a 31-yard pass that set up Karty for another field goal at the 58-yard line, Karty completing the kick and making the score 17-13, Seahawks, at the half.
The Seahawks had the ball to start the third quarter, but could not make anything happen in their first possession. The Rams were able to get closer to the red zone, but a sack that sent the team back eight yards at the third down ended their touchdown hopes.
However, it did solidify them another field goal from the 57-yard line, courtesy of Karty. With that field goal, the Rams now were closer to the Seahawks than they were all game, trailing with a score of 17-16.
The Seahawks widened the gap again when they came back out for another possession, though. Although the drive lasted about five minutes, Rams defense just could not stop the Seahawks, and Seattle solidified another touchdown, making the score 24-16.
The Rams could not close the third quarter out with anything, but they did manage to get to a 1st and 10, setting them up perfectly in the fourth quarter.
Rams running back Ronnie Rivers got the ball to 1st and goal and a short pass from Garoppolo to Rams receiver Tyler Johnson got the team another touchdown. The Rams tried to go for a two-point attempt to tie up the game, however, Garoppolo’s pass was incomplete.
The Seahawks’ next possession was quick, ending just two minutes after it began, due to some clutch defensive plays by the Rams.
The Rams offense got back on the field to settle the score — the team was not able to get to the red zone, but they made it inside field goal range due to a clutch 50-yard catch by Whittington. And once again, Karty hit a field goal, giving the Rams the lead and making the score a close 25-24.
The Seahawks came back out swinging, though, preparing for another attempt to put the score back into their favor. A fumble recovery by Rams safety Kamren Kinchens gave the team some hopes that the Seahawks would not be able to even the score, but a defensive offsides call kept the ball in the Seahawks’ possession.
Ultimately, the Seahawks’ run game got them another touchdown with just three minutes left to go, making the score 30-25. They tried a two-point attempt, however, it was incomplete.
The Rams offensive drive just was not prominent enough to get them another chance to score. Garoppolo threw an initial interception, however, it was reversed by game officials.
Garoppolo made some important passes that got the Rams in the red zone, but the Seahawks defense put pressure on the Rams’ offense, holding them from scoring for the last three minutes of the game.
The Rams closed out their last game of the season, losing to division rivals. However, the fact that the team’s secondary players were leading the game gave fans hope.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @MNSToday and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE