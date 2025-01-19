Social Media Reacts to Snow-Filled Classic Between Rams & Eagles
The Los Angeles Rams looked to continue their promising playoff run, but they would have to get by the Philadelphia Eagles first to do so. Going into the game, the Rams were heavily favored as underdogs, especially in hostile territory on a short rest week.
The game started off fast, with the Eagles forcing their way into the endzone for the touchdown from Jalen Hurts. Luckily for Rams fans, their team was able to march down the field and answer right back, on the back of tight end Tyler Higbee, taking the lead by a successful field goal, something the Eagles couldn't do to cap off their first drive.
The defense for the Rams looked to stay hot coming off of tying a playoff record with nine sacks against Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold. The defense looked good early, forcing the favorited Eagles to punt the ball away, seemingly giving the momentum back to LA and their fans.
The narrative remains strong for Rams fans this playoff run: "For LA". The wildfires and being sold as underdogs have clearly given Los Angeles' team a fighting chance in any playoff game they play in. Regardless of the weather, the Rams looked good to begin.
The Eagles quickly reminded the Rams that they have their kryptonite, and his name in Saquon Barkley. Barkley had a massive game earlier in the season against LA, and with one break away, he reminded the Rams how good of a running back he is.
As the snow fell, the Eagles muscled their way to holding the Rams to a field goal, after a fantastic catch by Demarcus Robinson to get them remotely close to the end zone. Rams fans wanted more out of the drive, and out of the defense after they fell quiet in the Eagles next drive.
Jared Verse came into the game with strong words for Eagles fans, and luckily for him, a huge sack to Hurts stoped the building momentum that Philly had. Verse's thumbs down caught a loud roar of boos from the Eagle faithful, which only brought a smile to Verse and Rams fans faces.
Going into halftime, the score sat exactly where it was, with the Eagles holding a 13-10 lead of the Rams.
Going into the second half of the game, the Rams were able to tie it up at 13 a piece after a eight play, 58-yard field goal drive. The snow seemed to solidify on the field, but that did not seem to bother Los Angeles one bit.
The momentum pendulum kept swinging back and forth for both squads. After the Rams tied up the game, the Eagles answered right back and put up a field goal drive of their own, pushing the lead to three once more. The Rams kept pushing though, not giving up on themselves. Unable to answer right back due to costly dropped passes, the Rams had to give the ball away to the Eagles with under two minutes left in the third quarter.
The Rams sacked Hurts in the end zone, making it a one point game almost immediately after turning the ball over. Rams fans were going nuts after cutting the lead down, making the fourth quarter do or die for both teams.
With some calls going in the Rams favor, the Eagles, who looked prime for a touchdown, were held to another field goal, pushing the lead to 19-15. Still, it was anyones game.
Seemingly like the snow was starting to get to the Rams, Matthew Stafford fumbled the football which was then recovered by the Eagles. Huge blow to the Rams, as the Philly crowd begun to pick up the volume, rooting for their team. With less than ten minutes to go, if the Eagles put up another touchdown drive, it looked to be game over for the Rams.
Another unsuccessful drive for Stafford and the Rams forced them to punt the football away in a crucial moment of the game. Time was ticking, snow kept falling, Eagles looked to be ready to fly. Barkley, the Rams kryptonite, again, rushed for a huge gain (78 yards) and scored a touchdown for Philadelphia.
Clawing and fighting, the Rams scored a touchdown of their own before the 2-Minute Warning, making it a slim 28-22 lead for the Eagles. Just when everyone thought they were down and out, the Rams, like they've done all year, keep fighting.
The 2-Minute Warning arrived. Rams had life, and possession. All that the Rams had to do it run the clock as much as they could and get a touchdown to lock up a snowy victory for LA. One mistake from the Rams would ultimately send the Eagles to the NFC Championship Game.
After two incomplete passes to start their drive, Stafford and the Rams needs to get one big play, and did. First to Robinson for the first down, a huge pass to Puka Nacua, the Rams started giving their fans hope.
Stafford got sacked nearing a chance to win, as the Rams struggles in the red zone continued. One last play. Need 11 yards and a miracle. In a moment, the Rams season was over after a wide pass to Nacua.
FINAL: Eagles 28, Rams 22.
