Staying in the Moment Has Help the Rams Make a Playoff Push
The Los Angeles Rams seek their fifth straight win today against NFC West rival, the Arizona Cardinals. A win will put them closer to winning a division title and hosting a playoff game at Sofi Stadium. During this run, the Rams coaching staff and players have been staying in the moment. Not looking at what happened previously and not getting ahead of themselves.
The team each week is looking at the opponent they will match up against and staying focused on that. Today they are looking to avenge their Week 2 loss to the Cardinals.
"What's been really good about our football team is these guys have just been in the moment," said Rams head coach Sean McVay. "You're not naive to what's possibly at stake, but I think our guys have played their best football and they've just focused on... Hey, let's go cut it loose. Let's play to the best of our ability. Let's have a great week of preparation and then let's be totally and completely present in that three-hour window that we're allotted, and let's enjoy doing it. This has been a really fun team to be able to work with and I think there's been a lot of growth that's taken place. There have been a lot of experiences that I think have calloused us in the right way to be equipped to be able to play whatever game is necessary. We have a ton of respect for this opponent that's coming in. Obviously we had a really humbling experience against them in week two, but I like the looking guy's eye. I like to focus and the concentration. We want to wrap up the week the right way and then let's be ready to go Saturday night."
Being present in the moment has brought the group closer together and has led them on this run.
"I think there's more of a connection. I always tell these guys, ‘I see better than I hear,’ and when you look at the way that they celebrate one another, you look at the way that the offense gets excited for the defense, the defense for the offense or the kicking game making a big play for us and the way that they stay even-keeled throughout the course of games."
