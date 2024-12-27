Rams Seek Revenge Against Arizona Defense
The Los Angeles Rams (9-6) have a lot on the line this weekend as they will battle another division rival on Saturday night in the Arizona Cardinals (7-8). The Rams were blown out in the previous matchup back in Week 2 and will be seeking vengeance at home to clinch the division.
The Rams were body-bagged by the Cardinals, 41-10, on the road. Four punts, two turnovers on downs, and a fumble led to a lackluster day offensively for the Rams as they fell to 0-2. This is a much different team that had a boosted offense and needs to expose this struggling Cardinal defense.
“We got our butt kicked and it happened quick," Offensive Coordinator Mike LaFleur said earlier in the week. "It was one of those things that you don't really want to experience, but it does happen from time to time or before you blink, you're almost out of it. We didn't really get a chance to play our brand of football because of them. It’s all credit to them. It’ll be a good challenge. These guys are still playing that high clip, particularly on defense. It’s going to be a great challenge for us.”
The Cardinals have seen their share of struggles of late, losing three of their last four and playing themselves out of contention in the NFC West after starting 6-4. Their defense has given up 30 or more points in two of their last three games.
This is not the same Rams offense that the Cardinals stymied early in the year. Second-year star wide receiver Puka Nacua was out with a knee injury who is a game changing piece while multiple offensive lineman were sidelined, allowing Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford to be sacked five times.
With a fully healthy offensive front and Nacua playing some of the best football of his career, the Cardinals will be scheming against a completely different team. The Rams are due for a strong offensive performance after combining for just 25 points in their past two wins.
A win on Saturday night at SoFi Stadium will clinch the division for the Rams, marking their fourth title victory since head coach Sean McVay became the head coach in 2017. The Cardinals defense has struggled of late while the Rams surge, proving to be a perfect position to earn a crucial win.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE