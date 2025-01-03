Stetson Bennett Should See Playing Time On Sunday
Stetson Bennett is one of the oddest cases in professional football. He's a two-time National Champion whose passing prowess played a major factor in his Georgia Bulldogs' victories over Alabama and Ohio State. He's a Heisman finalist and joins Matthew Stafford as one of the best quarterbacks in Georgia history.
He's also a fourth-round pick who is a year behind in his development due to missing the 2023 season for personal issues, an interception machine and a player many people do not expect much from.
Bennett has also balled out in his limited appearances, leading the Rams to multiple game-winning drives during the 2024 preseason. So that begs the question, what is he? The answer is simple...who knows?
Bennett is such a wild card that he could be the Rams' backup quarterback for the long-term future if the team moves on from Jimmy Garoppolo. He could also be the heir apparent to Stafford if he impresses against NFL-caliber defenses.
In order to figure out what the Rams have in him, Bennett should see some playing time on Sunday when the Rams take on Seattle at SoFi. With the team set to rest majority of their starters, Sean McVay has made it clear that wherever the Rams end up in terms of playoff seeding simply does not matter to him.
It's the perfect type of controlled environment to give a proper evaluation of their third-string QB. Bennett would get a chance to play against a well-coached, well-schemed defense while operating in perfect conditions. His teammates will be battling hard as they fight for contracts and Bennett is already set to be the Rams' backup.
For the most part, the team knows what they have with Garoppolo. He's a veteran with thousands of hours of NFL film. Bennett is 27 years old, and entering the prime of his life. That's not an easy thing to find in backup QBs.
Regardless what role the Rams have for him, he'll never earn the oppertunity to prove himself if he only plays against fringe players in preseason. The Seahawks are angry and having to swallow a premature end to their season will have them wanting to hit someone. A trial by fire and if Bennett survives, the Rams may have something. If he doesn't, no harm, no foul.
