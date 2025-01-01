Rams' Sean McVay's Fourth Division Title Cements Legacy
Sean McVay will one day have his bust in Canton, Ohio.
The 38-year-old head coach of the Rams does have other priorities on his mind besides thinking about where his Hall of Fame career will end but when his resume gets examined, it gets more and more impressive with each passing year.
In eight years as the Rams' head coach, he has had seven winning seasons, six playoff appearances, four division titles, two NFC championships, and a victory in Super Bowl LVI. That's a resume envied by coaches in the NFL and exceeds some already in the hall. With a lot of coaching left in him, McVay has a lot of accolades to pile up.
But McVay's success is much more than just legacy. It's about relationships, it's about community and it's about what these victories mean.
There's no doubt in anyone's mind that McVay is the greatest coach in franchise history. He recently passed the late great John Robinson for most wins in team history. He shares the honor of being the only Rams' head coach to win a Super Bowl with Hall of Famer Dick Vermeil and he's the only coach in franchise history with multiple NFC conference championships.
His fourth division title put him second behind Chuck Knox for most in team history and it ties Robinson for most playoff appearances. McVay is first in playoff wins.
However, those are just stats. McVay's true legacy is about the moments. Winning the NFC over hated rival San Francisco, watching the greatest player in franchise history parading the Lombardi shirtless in downtown LA as in the case of Aaron Donald, defeating Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City during the greatest Monday Night Football game in league history.
It's those moments that remind fans why they engage in their fandom, it's those moments that breed a new generation of supporters. The Rams' move back to Los Angeles would have been a failure if not for McVay.
To win the Super Bowl at SoFi, on a night in which the cities' biggest stars in hip-hop showed out. That's the legacy of McVay. It's a determined spirit, a grit unknown. A belief that can overcome any obstacle. So when someone questions how a 1-4 team became a 10-win division champion, people can point to the undying spirit that encompasses the legacy of McVay.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @MNSToday and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE