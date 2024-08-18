Struggles of Stetson Bennett Has Rams Searching For Backup QB Answers
Backup quarterback Stetson Bennett played the entirety of the Los Angeles Rams 13-9 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers, but he didn't quite meet the mark.
The first two quarterback spots are already confirmed. Matthew Stafford is the obvious starter and Jimmy Garoppolo is the No. 2 quarterback.
Stafford directs the first-team offense while Garoppolo has taken all the second-team snaps since the start of training camp.
Bennett, however, is the quarterback in question. Garoppolo will miss the first two games of the regular season because of a suspension.
Garoppolo violated the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing substances. The former Raiders quarterback claims the violation was a result of misusing the therapeutic exemption.
“I just messed up the TUE, really,” Garoppolo said back in March. “I hate to joke about it, but I messed up the TUE when I first got to Las Vegas. Bad timing, I guess.”
Now, with the approaching suspension, the Rams need a solid option as the backup quarterback. Following his two preseason performances, it doesn't appear as though Bennett is a feasible option.
Bennett has thrown five interceptions through the first two preseason games. He threw four picks against the Seattle Seahawks and just one against the Chargers. The former Georgia alum certainly showed improvement, but was it enough?
Rams head coach Sean McVay already made it clear what Bennett needs to show him if he wants to secure a spot on the roster.
"Command, control, being able to get in and out of the huddle," McVay said, ahead of the preseason opener. "I mean, there's so much that goes into the quarterback position in regards to, just calling the play, getting up to the line of scrimmage, making sure that everybody's set, sending any sort of motion, and then being able to just play and trust your instincts after the snap. But want to be able to see that, and I want to see him be able to go enjoy his opportunity to go compete. When I've seen him at his best, he's having fun, and that's really consistent with all players."
The 26-year-old missed his rookie season due to mental health issues, but the Rams have given him another opportunity to make a name for himself.
Bennett still has work to do in terms of developing his craft in the NFL. The reality is that the Rams will likely sign another quarterback to be the backup quarterback while Garoppolo faces his suspension.