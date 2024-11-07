Surging Rams Continue Their Ascension
The Los Angeles Rams are on a three-game winning streak after a terrible start to the season. The Rams’ subpar first five games of the season nearly cost them any chance of having a productive season. However, injuries and a difficult schedule went a long way towards the Rams’ results over the first quarter of the season.
Still, the Rams were able to recover from a slow start by rattling off three wins in a row after the return of some of their best players on offense. Eric Edholm of NFL.com recently released his weekly power rankings of each team in the National Football League.
Edholm ranked the Rams as the 18th-best team in the league, two spots higher than he ranked them last week. He has Los Angeles ranked one spot behind the Chicago Bears and one spot in front of the Seattle Seahawks who the Rams just beat on Sunday.
“If the Rams can somehow crawl out of the 1-4 hole they dug for themselves to make the playoffs -- making yet another improbable run -- they might look back at Sunday's comeback victory in overtime at Seattle as the turning point,” Edholm said.
“Sure, beating the [Minnesota] Vikings in Week 8 was a big step, but by winning this past week (without Puka Nacua, who was ejected in the second quarter), they crossed a huge hurdle, considering the circumstances.”
Edholm credited the Rams defense with a productive game against the Seahawks and being a large part of the reason Los Angeles secured a much-needed division win on the road.
“Kamren Kinchens' first career INT was run back 103 yards for a go-ahead score in the fourth quarter,” Edholm said. “His second career pick, a few minutes later, was a massive save after the Seahawks blocked a Rams punt deep in their red zone.
“The Seahawks eventually tied it and forced OT, then Matthew Stafford's walk-off TD pass to Demarcus Robinson ended it in dramatic fashion.
“Don't forget the overall work of the Rams' defense, which logged seven sacks and three turnovers, not to mention the key stop on fourth-and-1 in OT to set up the game-winner. This team just doesn't quit, even when things are looking rough.”
The Rams will face the Miami Dolphins on Monday Night Football with another chance to solidify themselves as a threat in the NFC West and the NFL.
