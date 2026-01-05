What Rams' Matthew Stafford Said After MVP Performance Against Cardinals

INGLEWOOD, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams defeated the Arizona Cardinals 37-20 on Sunday to cap off their 2025 regular-season. The Rams now shift their focus to the playoffs as they are set to play the Carolina Panthers.

After the game, Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford spoke to reporters from the podium, offering their perspectives from the game and a look towards their playoff opponent while players such as Jared Verse, Byron Young, Puka Nacua , Kyren Williams, and Colby Parkinson offered their time and perspectives from inside the team's locker room.

With the results of the game, the Rams enter the playoffs as the number one seed and it is their third straight playoff appearance.

Stafford Speaks on His Performance

The Rams were able to turn things around in the second half with Matthew Stafford throwing for four touchdowns and no interceptions. Stafford spoke on his teams resiliency and his performance.

“Yeah, it was what needed to happen and we put our minds to it. We obviously didn't start the second half the way we wanted to on offense, really defense, special teams, all of it. They did a nice job opening the half. We did not, but there's a lot of football to be played. We knew that and we were able to string some drives together. I thought our tight ends played outstanding today, battled and played a lot of snaps."

"So, [Tight End Tyler Higbee] ‘Higs’ to come back and play as many snaps as he did was outstanding. Our backs played well and it takes everybody to play well so I'm just proud of our team, proud of our resilience. It's never going to be perfect. And I, you know, score every time you touch the ball, you know, touchdowns. So, some things to clean up. Obviously wish we would've capitalized on a couple of turnovers with touchdowns, not field goals. Good two-minute drive to score some points, but it was an NFL football game. That's what it takes to win and we did it.”

“I don't know if it was today or the whole year. I'm just trying to do as best I can, man," stated Stafford. "Trying to play the game the way I know how to play it. I felt like I had a nice season and really just proud of our team. This is an award that is earned by everybody. You can't just go out there and have a great statistical year and not win any games or do any of that stuff. And there are so many guys that have contributed to a season like that and I got bigger fish to fry at the moment so that's what I'm going to be worried about.”

