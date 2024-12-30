The Accolades Are Pouring In After Rams’ Saturday Night Win
The Los Angeles Rams were able to pull out a close win over the Arizona Cardinals this past Saturday, staying on the road to a playoff clinch. They had the lead the whole game, but almost lost it until Rams cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon caught the interception to end the game.
Win or loss, though, the Saturday night match was one that saw many Rams players hit new accolades that validated the talent of the team, both offensively and defensively.
On the offensive side, Rams receiver Puka Nacua was a catalyst for the offense, catching the ball for vital yards that assisted the Rams in getting their first touchdown of the game.
However, Nacua also walked away after his performance having recorded his fourth game with at least 10 receptions and 100 receiving yards, according to the Los Angeles Rams’ PR team.
With that, Nacua is officially tied with Odell Beckham Jr. for the most games with that statline by a player in the first 28 games.
The offensive line also dominated during the game, protecting Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford and ball-runners like Rams running back Kyren Williams from the defense.
The end of the game marked another milestone for the O-Line — According to Los Angeles Rams PR, the line did not allow a sack for their fourth consecutive game, tying the 2012-2013 and 1973 squads for the longest streak in franchise history.
Rams offensive linebacker Michael Hoecht took part in making headlines during their most recent game. With his block that prevented the Cardinals from scoring an extra point, Hoecht became the league leader for blocked kicks this season with three in total.
Nacua is also dangerously close to becoming the first Rams receiver in franchise history to have back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons in their first two years with the team.
Defense also played a major part in the Rams’ triumph on Saturday, and especially have come through for the team in their past three games, allowing no more than 10 points.
In fact, the end of the Rams-Cardinals match meant that the defensive line had held opponents to single digits for three consecutive games, the Rams’ first time pulling that off in 49 years.
Defensive end Braden Fiske reached two milestones at the conclusion of the match — not only did he become the third Rams rookie with the most sacks in a season, he also recorded three games with at least two sacks, the most ever by a Rams rookie, according to Rams’ PR.
Rams kicker Joshua Karty — who has also been fundamental in the team’s most recent games — became the only Rams rookie since 1978 to record more than 100 points in a season.
The accolades keep racking up for this team, and with one final regular season match against the Seattle Seahawks, there is potential for them to earn even more.
