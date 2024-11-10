The Biggest Thing Holding the Rams Back
The Los Angeles Rams have won three games in a row and look to add another win to the streak with a win over the Miami Dolphins. The Dolphins are a reeling but dangerous team that are not nearly bad as their record shows.
After a long, hard look within, Rams coach Sean McVay knew the team needed to improve. Whi
“I think really execution,” McVay said. “You look at it; our best runs all got called back by things that didn't need to occur. We were holding on those plays, but it didn't affect the play. It was just technical things.
“That changes the momentum over the course of a drive or just overall execution.
“There were some miscommunications and noisy atmosphere, but there have been some themes that have consistently come up," McVay said. "We just keep coaching, keep trying to communicate, keep trying to have that clarity and understand that the enemy does have a say.
“You understand that they did a good job. I give a lot of respect for some of the different things [they did], but when we're beating ourselves, those are the things where it's like there has to be an uptick in the urgency. "
McVay noted that the team must get better at fundamentals as they get ready to go on a playoff run. McVay explained a few of the areas he hopes to improve, as they hope to have a successful second half of the season.
“When you look at three explosive runs that get called back that changed the whole dynamic of drives, some different miscues as it relates to who we want to be targeted on protection-wise,
McVay said.
“Those are the things where–we're better than that guys. Those are the things that I think change the course of finishing drives and not having some of the three and outs. We just tell them the truth, and you try to be able to find solutions, and then you keep going."
The Rams have plenty of work to do, for this season to go they hoped it would. Time will tell if they can make the proper adjustments.
