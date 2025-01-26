The Curious Case of Rams' Tutu Atwell
As the Rams prepare for the 2025 season, wide reciever Tutu Atwell will likely not be included in those plans. Atwell, a 2021 second-round selection out of the University of Lousiville, had his time in the NFL marred by a series of events simply out of his control.
Atwell played in eight games his rookie year before suffering a season-ending injury. Mainly used as a returner, his first year was supposed to be designed to develop his pass catching skills while allowing him to get some experience as a returner. His injury put a stop to that plan and as a result, he missed Super Bowl LVI.
In 2022, Atwell's development took another hit for reasons out of his control as the team was awful. Bobby Wagner did not work out, neither did Allen Robinson and for a depleted roster, having the two biggest signings of the offseason turn out sour just added to mounting problems. Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp, and Aaron Donald suffered injuries, Sean McVay was contemplating retirement, there were coaching changes left and right and by the end of the season, Baker Mayfield was the starter and the Rams finished 5-12. No one is developing under those conditions and quite frankly, no one did. It wasn't until 2023 that the 2022 Rams draft class started to show their potential.
In 2023, that was supposed to be Atwell's year to shine, especially with Kupp missing the first four games of the season. In the season opener, the Rams pulled off a shock win at Seattle with Atwell hauling in six receptions for 119 yards. Did anyone talk about it? Not really. Why? Because this little known fifth-round rookie named Puka Nacua had ten receptions for 119 yards.
Over the first four games, Nacua received 52 targets, Atwell got 35. Once Kupp came back, Atwell would only catch 20 more targets from Stafford for the rest of the season. That's in eleven games. Atwell would be replaced as WR3 by Demarcus Robinson.
In the last year of his deal, due to injuries to Kupp and Nacua, Atwell started 2024 hot. Through the first six games of the season, Atwell led the team in catches and reception yards. From 35 targets, Atwell caught 23 passes in five games (barely played in the 2024 season opener) for 332 yards.
Keep in mind that during this period, Stafford was under pressure as Alaric Jackson missed two games and both Steve Avila and Jonah Jackson were out with injury. Despite everything, Atwell produced and then once Nacua and Kupp returned, Stafford threw to Atwell only 20 more times in the season. Atwell hauled in 70 percent of those throws including several in big time moments but that doesn't help his career prospects.
In his four years in Los Angeles, Atwell was constantly harmed by things he had no bearing over. He was put in a scheme that did not utilize his strengths, he did not get consistent opportunities and even if he did, his development was hampered to a point that would it have made a difference?
Tutu Atwell will remain a massive what if for the Rams. I believe he has a lot to give for an organization and he will turn his career around. It just is a case that no matter what you do right, it's the NFL and it is an unfair, unforgiving league. Tutu Atwell, what could have been.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @MNSToday and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE