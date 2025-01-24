BREAKING: Les Snead Ready to Discuss Extension of Rams Star Kyren Williams
According to Stu Jackson, senior staff writer for the Rams, General Manager Les Snead's offseason responsibilities will include beginning negotiations with Kyren Williams and his representatives regarding a contract extension.
Williams, the Rams workhorse, played most of the team's offensive snaps due to his abilities as a runner and pass blocker while recording his second straight 1,000-yard season. After not playing much as a rookie, Williams is slowly etching himself as potentially one of the best Rams running backs of all time.
While he is far from that mark and pillars of the franchise like Eric Dickerson, Marshall Faulk, and Steven Jackson among others remain at the head of the table, Williams' production, desire and attitude mimic the men he's attempting to eclipse.
Make no mistake, the Rams do not make the postseason without Williams. Not in 2023 and definitely not in 2024. He scored 16 touchdowns in 16 regular season games this season and caught the opening score in the Rams Wild Card win over Minnesota.
In three playoff games, Williams has 243 rushing yards, and despite his turnover against Philadelphia, one mistake does not take away from all he has done for the team nor should it be held against him.
Williams is a hard worker, producer, and locker-room player. He is irreplaceable and thus an extension needs to be finalized sooner than later.
The Rams have seen what it's like to not have Williams on the field and it is a frightening reality. When Williams was on the field in 2023, the Rams scored 14 more points per game than when he wasn't. Stafford's passing numbers also dramatically increase when he's on the field compared to when he isn't.
Running backs have been greatly disrespected by the NFL for some time but the narrative has changed in 2024 which means if the Rams do not finalize a deal this offseason, Williams will command more money next year and if the Rams do not want to pay him then, someone else will.
Williams was in the top ten in rushing yards in 2024. Out of the remaining nine running backs, four of them were free agents who signed to new teams and they all made the playoffs. Men lie, women lie, numbers do not. Pay the man.
