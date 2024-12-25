The Rams Have Just Hit A New Milestone
The Los Angeles Rams went on the road to face the New York Jets on Sunday, Dec. 22, the team’s eighth away game of the season. They won 19-9 over the Jets, putting their record at 9-6 and placing them at third in the NFC.
However, the win also marked something else impressive — the team’s fifth straight win on the road, making this season the team’s longest road game winning streak since 2001.
This season’s road wins have been hard-earned too, as the Rams have not won any of their away games by more than 10.
Their two most recent road wins against the Jets and the San Francisco 49ers were done in inclement weather, with heavy rain in San Francisco and freezing temperatures in New Jersey. In fact, the team’s road appearances make up the majority of the Rams’ eight wins in ten games.
“The mental and physical toughness that shows up [is what I have enjoyed]. I think the mental toughness by guys being able to act, interact, and respond the way that we want, be able to stay connected with one another,” said Rams head coach McVay after the team’s Jets’ win.
“I think the physical toughness with the way that we’ve played on both sides of the line of scrimmage, I think that’s served us really well. I think it’s allowed us to be complimentary football and find different ways to win different games,” McVay continued.
McVay has been making the Rams into a strong road team since he joined as a head coach in 2017. Some years have been better than others — in McVay’s first season, the team went 7-1 in road games; however, in the 2022 season, the team went 1-7.
So far this season, the Rams’ road game record is 5-3, and although the team’s last regular season games are both home matchups, the postseason could potentially see them going on the road to visit competition.
The last time the Rams went on a five road game winning streak was in 2001, where they went 16-3, finishing their season with a loss in the Super Bowl against the New England Patriots.
