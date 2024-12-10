The Rams Have More Than One Way Into the Playoffs
The Los Angeles Rams picked up their best win of the season in Week 14 over the Buffalo Bills. Now the Rams have to regroup quickly because they are on the road on a short week to face their NFC West rival, the San Francisco 49ers, on Thursday Night Football.
The Week 15 matchup between the Rams and 49ers has major NFC West and playoff implications for both teams. A win for the Rams will boost their playoff chances, while a loss for the 49ers will likely end any chance of them making the playoffs. All signs point to the matchup being another NFC West classic.
Where do the Rams stand heading into Week 15?
The Rams are currently in second place in the NFC West. Ahead of them are the Seattle Seahawks (8-5), who defeated the Arizona Cardinals last Sunday.
An NFC West Title guarantees the Rams a playoff spot and a home game. But it is not the only way the Rams can get into the playoffs. The Rams can still get in by claiming one of the three wild card spots.
The Rams are seeded 8th in the NFC standings heading into Week 15. Ahead of them are the Minnesota Vikings (11-2), Green Bay Packers (9-4), and Washington Commanders (8-5). The Packers and Commanders currently have tiebreakers over the Rams in case they end up with the same record.
The Packers defeated the Rams in Week 5. And the Commanders have a better conference record than the Rams.
The Rams clear path is winning the NFC West. The Rams control their destiny. Three of the Rams last four games are against divisional opponents. The 49ers in Week 15. The Cardinals in Week 17. And the Seahawks in Week 18.
"Our guys found a way to just make enough plays to be able to come out on top. I am really proud of this group. Whether you look at it as fortunately or unfortunately, we have to be able to move on. Guys are getting recovered right now. We got a great opportunity against the 49ers. We know what a great opponent they are, and we got to be able to row on Thursday Night against them," said Rams head coach Sean McVay.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE