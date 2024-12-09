Rams' Bitter Rival Cardinals Showing Their True Colors
Did anyone really take the Arizona Cardinals seriously when they moved into sole possession of first place in the NFC West a few weeks ago?
If you did, you may want a mulligan.
While the Los Angeles Rams are surging, the Cardinals have lost three straight games to fall to 6-7, good for a third-place tie in the division.
Most recently, Arizona fell to the Seattle Seahawks by a score of 30-18 on Sunday afternoon, representing the Cardinals' second loss to the Seahawks in three weeks.
Look: Arizona actually does have some talented pieces. Kyler Murray is a decent quarterback, James Conner is one of the most underrated running backs in football and the Cardinals have some impressive pass-catchers in Trey McBride, Marvin Harrison Jr. and Michael Wilson.
But it's becoming abundantly clear that Arizona is not yet ready for primetime, even if the club actually has shown significant improve this season (especially defensively).
Murray threw a couple of pivotal interceptions against the Seahawks, marking his second straight game with multiple picks.
As a matter of fact, during the Cardinals' three-game losing skid, Murray has totaled three passing touchdowns and five interceptions.
Apparently, the lights are getting a bit too bright for an Arizona offense that has actually been a bit underwhelming this season, averaging just 21.8 points per game.
What's more, over the last three contests, the Cardinals are logging just 15.3 points per game, which comes after a torrid stretch in which Arizona blasted its previous two opponents by a combined score of 60-15. I guess playing the Chicago Bears and New York Jets will do that for you.
The Cardinals are certainly not pushovers, but they are still too young and too raw to seriously contend. It has been a fun ride in the desert, but in the end, it likely won't result in much more than that. Not this season, anyway.
Meanwhile, the Rams have now won six of their last eight games to improve to 7-6. They are just one game behind Seattle for first place in the NFC West, and they will play the Seahawks in their season finale. And who will they face the week prior? Arizona.
Perhaps Los Angeles will ultimately get revenge on the Cardinals after taking a 41-10 drubbing from Murray and Co. back in Week 2.
