The Rams Have Two Vital Games In the Final Weeks
The Los Angeles Rams’ 19-9 triumph over the New York Jets on Sunday, Dec. 22 put the team’s record at 9-6 as they go into the last two games of the regular season in the coming weeks.
The Rams have won eight of their last ten games, making them potential playoff hopefuls despite the fact that they began the season 1-4. However, the team’s potential to clinch a playoff berth is reliant on whether or not they can win the rest of their games.
The team has two extremely important games coming up — a home match against the Arizona Cardinals on Dec. 29 and a game the following week against the Seattle Seahawks.
The Cardinals and Seahawks are both division rivals for the Rams, and the team’s early meetings against the two teams were rough.
The Cardinals were the Rams’ second match of the regular season and won by 31, quarterback Kyler Williams, linebacker Dennis Gardeck and receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. playing a big role in the win.
“Disappointing day, not the way we wanted to come out here and play. No question about that. But it's not going to define us as a team or our season. We'll go back to work,” said Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford after the Sept. 15 game.
The Rams’ match against the Seahawks in Week 9 went into overtime after the Rams managed to come back from a ten-point deficit going into the second half; however, a one-handed catch from receiver Demarcus Robinson put the Rams ahead of the Seahawks to end the game at 26-20.
The team has certainly grown since the beginning of the season, and like Stafford said, the team’s rocky start has not defined their season so far, but rather their recent success.
In order for the Rams to continue their valiant comeback, though, they will have to step up to the challenge, as just one win has the opportunity to secure the team a spot in the playoffs.
“I think [the] guys understand what it takes to win this time of the year. That’s playing solid football, playing complementary football. Just have to continue to try to do that and clean up the things that we can where we had some mistakes,” Stafford said.
