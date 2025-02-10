The Rams Should Prioritize Re-Signing a Vital Member of Their O-line
Today, the off-season officially begins for all teams around the league. The 2024 NFL season ended with the Philadelphia Eagles walking away with the coveted Lombardi trophy, putting on an all-time performance against the Kansas City Chiefs. The off-season will look different for every team, but one thing is clear for the Los Angeles Rams: they must re-sign offensive tackle Alaric Jackson.
Kevin Patra, a senior news writer for the NFL, wrote an article where he talked about one off-season move for every NFC team. This is what he had to say about the Rams and what they should do to improve in the off-season.
"Bringing back Jackson should be a priority for Les Snead and Sean McVay. Given his age and development, the 26-year-old projects as the best young tackle hitting the market. The Rams shouldn't let him get there. Among OTs who played at least 900 snaps last season, Jackson ranked tied for ninth with 25 QB pressures allowed, per Pro Football Focus
Those sorts of blockers don't often reach free agency...The former undrafted free agent working his way into a payday in L.A. would be one of the better stories of the offseason".
Jackson was a player who needed to bounce back in the divisional round, but unfortunately, to end the season, he didn't have the best game alongside the rest of the offensive line. The Eagles just won a Super Bowl with a dominant defensive line. If the Rams have any hope of competing, they must have an equally impressive offensive line.
That begins with resigning Jackson to a long-term deal. He's young and projects to only improve on his game. With Matthew Stafford's future uncertain with the team, an offensive line that's dominant regardless of who's throwing the ball will lead to a lot of success.
They can continue to build on their line through the draft, as they have the 26th pick and are poised to be able to take their choice at tackle. Jackson can be a part of this offensive unit for years to come and can help set the tone for the direction the Rams want to move in this off-season.
