Super Bowl LIX: G5 Alumni Notes From Eagles' 40-22 Win
Sunday night saw the Philadelphia Eagles claim their second Super Bowl title with a 40-22 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX. From both sides of the contest, several names that fans of the Group of Five will recognize made their presence known, battling for the sport's most prestigious prize: the Lombardi trophy.
Here's a rundown of the contributions from former G5 stars in Sunday's big game in New Orleans.
Philadelphia Eagles
Arguably the biggest G5 contribution in this game came from Eagles' kicker and former Memphis Tiger Jake Elliott. Elliott kicked four extra points and nailed all four of his field goal attempts (48, 29, 48, 50) in the win.
Another Memphis Tiger, Kenneth Gainwell, added ten rushing yards on six carries to Philly's 135-yard rushing total.
Defensive end Milton Williams, a former All-CUSA selection and third-team All-American (2020, PFF) at Louisiana Tech, played a significant role in making Patrick Mahomes' day very hard. Williams sacked Mahomes twice (four total tackles), forcing and recovering a fumble in the fourth quarter.
Rookie defensive back Quinyon Mitchell, a first-round selection out of Toledo this year, made three total tackles in his first Super Bowl. Reed Blankenship, Middle Tennessee's all-time leader in tackles, also made three tackles, now in his third NFL season.
Ex-UMass cornerback Isaiah Rodgers contributed a pass deflection in the secondary.
Former Old Dominion long snapper Rick Lovato also played a role on special teams and made one tackle in Philadelphia's win.
Kansas City Chiefs
On the losing side, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce caught four passes for 39 yards. Kelce played his college ball at Cincinnati during their final years in the Big East 2009-2012.
Former Toledo and All-MAC running back Kareem Hunt totaled three carries for nine yards in a game where KC struggled to run the ball with only 49 yards as a unit. Hunt also had one catch for five yards.
Defensively, safety Bryan Cook, another former Cincinnati Bearcat from their time in the American Athletic Conference and their 2021 College Football Playoff run, intercepted Jalen Hurts and made four tackles with a pass defended. Former Southern Miss linebacker Swayze Bozeman also chipped in two tackles.
On special teams, former Mountain West Special Teams Player of the Year San Diego State punter Matt Araiza punted six times, averaged 51.8 yards per punt with two touchbacks. Former Fresno State wide receiver Nikko Remigio returned one punt for five yards and three kicks for 84 yards.
More Reading Material From G5 Football Daily
RECRUITING: Memphis Football Ranked As Top 2025 Signing Class in G5 By ESPN
PFF Names Boise State's Ashton Jeanty #2 College Football Player From 2024