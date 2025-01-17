Which Rams Player Needs a Bounce Back Game vs. Eagles?
For the Los Angeles Rams to win big this weekend, they will need a bounce-back performance from a key player.
PFF recently released an article about players who need to improve in the divisional round. For the Rams, that player was Alaric Jackson. Mason Cameron for PFF wrote,
"The Rams' offensive line somewhat held its own against a Vikings pass rush that generated the sixth-most pressures (314) during the regular season. The unit still allowed 17 pressures, though, with Jackson being responsible for three. His 10.0% pressure rate was the highest among Rams offensive linemen. That performance will undoubtedly need to pick up with the Eagles pass rush on the schedule." (Cameron, PFF).
The Rams were able to rally in a dominant win over the Minnesota Vikings, most of that in part to their defense. However, the offensive line did do a good job of keeping Matthew Stafford safe in the pocket against a defense that was humming in the regular season.
Unfortunately, they will now be facing the Philadelphia Eagles, who have already shut down a premier offense in the playoffs by dismantling the Green Bay Packers.
According to Matt Johnson at Sportsnaut, the Eagles have the number 1 defense left remaining in the playoffs. This will undoubtedly be an uphill battle for the Rams as they've matched up against the Eagles before in the regular season and it did not look pretty.
The Eagles' defense applied so much pressure on Stafford that the signature McVay offensive scheme, which utilized the play-action pass, was ineffective. They were able to stop the run and limit the passes that Stafford was able to make.
On the flip side of things, they got run all over by Saquon Barkley and the Eagle's offensive line. He almost had 300 rushing yards, and if the Rams want to stand a chance, they have to figure out how it is they can protect Stafford in the pocket.
Jackson and the rest of the offensive line will have to withstand the Eagles' young and roaring pass-rush defense. The Rams have started the playoffs red hot, and I believe they can pull off this upset victory in the divisional round.
It has to start with their offense; their defense has shown that they can show up and show out on the biggest stage, and they have to believe that they carry a lot of momentum coming into this game. If they fail to protect Stafford and diminish the pressure on him, this will be a repeat of what happened last time.
