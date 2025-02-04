The Rams Shouldn't Trade for Myles Garrett
Myles Garrett has spent eight seasons with the Cleveland Browns, and after an illustrious time spent there, he wants out. In his career so far, he has 102.5 sacks, 352 total tackles, and 20 forced fumbles. By all means, his career trajectory leads him to the HOF with some Super Bowl rings. That's the main reason he is deciding to leave after all this time in Ohio.
Garrett is 29 years old, and he's already established himself as one of the best defenders in the NFL. The Los Angeles Rams are a team that has been accustomed to elite defense line play, thanks to Aaron Donald. The Rams found a lot of success with Donald and even won a Super Bowl in part thanks to him, why couldn't they replicate this success with Garrett?
I don't believe the Rams are in a position to trade for someone like Garrett. They would have to give up significant draft capital or one of their young defensive studs to acquire him. The Rams only make this move if they're in win-now mode, and unfortunately, I don't think they are.
It is thanks to their defense that they were able to make it to the divisional round of the playoffs, while simultaneously, it was their defense that got gashed by Saquon Barkley, which led to their loss. Garrett helps that defense tremendously, but I don't think that would get them over the hump.
The truth of the matter is that Matthew Stafford isn't getting any younger, and games are won and lost at the quarterback position. The Rams informed Cooper Kupp they'll be trading him soon, so it's clear what direction the front office wants to take.
As amazing as Garrett is, he doesn't fit the timeline of youth that GM Les Snead has brought in through the draft. This team finally has first-round picks in back-to-back years for the first time in nearly a decade, they shouldn't trade them away, especially with their drafting history being so spectacular.
The Rams would be beside themselves if they traded for Garrett and ruined the development of Jared Verse or Braden Fiske, who are both DROY finalists. The Rams are looking to the future, and while they may not win a Super Bowl this year or the next, they're setting themselves up to be successful for many years to come.
