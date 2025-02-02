3 Teams the Rams Could Trade Cooper Kupp To
Cooper Kupp and the Los Angeles Rams look like they've made no progress on what his off-season looks like, which leaves plenty of time to speculate what team might try to trade for him and how that fit would work.
Although his production has taken a dip, he still has a market, and there should still be interested teams. I wrote an article earlier this week that talks about Kupp potentially going to the Jacksonville Jaguars, and that's the first team I want to discuss.
They just stole Liam Coen away from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and have given him full reign on how this franchise looks for the next couple of years. I believe he wants to make Trevor Lawrence's job that much easier by giving him a veteran route runner to compliment their rookie sensation, Brian Thomas Jr.
They'll still have Gabe Davis and Christian Kirk, the addition of Kupp would quickly make this one of the best WR rooms in the NFL.
The next team I want to talk about is the New England Patriots. Their future looks solidified for the first time in a long time. Drake Maye looks like he could be the future, and their priority is clear: surround him with as much talent as you can.
The Patriots already have a solid defense, so why not target a playmaker who is used to being the vocal point of an offense? Another reason they should target Kupp is they can afford him; they have the most cap space in the NFL.
Finally, the last team I think should target Kupp is the Washington Commanders. They finished their season one game short of reaching the Super Bowl in Jayden Daniel's historic rookie year. Their WR1 is solidified in Terry McLaurin, but it was clear that after him, their depth isn't the best.
Kupp compliments McLaurin's playstyle nicely and would create a dynamic one-two punch for Washington's offense. This isn't even mentioning all the headaches Daniels brings on his own without having to account for two elite WRs.
The Rams could expect to see draft compensation for Kupp; I can't see anything more than a first-round pick, but you never know. Whatever team he'll be playing on next year, I'm sure Kupp will be able to see some rise in his production.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @MNSToday and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE