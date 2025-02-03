BREAKING: Browns' Garrett Requests Trade, Should Rams Be in Play For Future HOFer?
2023 NFL Defensive Player of the Year and six-time All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett announced on social media that he is requesting a trade from the Cleveland Browns after eight years with the organization. Garrett released his message on Monday via social media, citing a desire to win as the reason for the move.
Garrett was a big part of taking what was considered the worst franchise in the NFL to the playoffs in two different seasons and helped the Browns defeat the Steelers in the 2021 NFL playoffs, the Browns' first playoff victory since the team resumed operations in 1999.
However, the Browns and GM Andrew Berry made a series of moves since the playoff win that have stifled their ability to compete for a championship. The team traded away playoff-winning QB and future Ram Baker Mayfield in order to bring in the highly controversial DeShaun Watson. The Browns gave up three first-round picks, a third, and two fourth-round picks in the deal. The team also gave Watson a five year/ 230 million dollar, fully guarenteed deal to sway him away from Atlanta.
Watson has only played in 19 games over the past three years, failing to throw over 1,200 yards in any of those seasons. The team also let Joe Flacco walk after Flacco led Cleveland to the playoffs in 2023 once Watson was injured.
While the trade request has sent shockwaves through the NFL and the sports world during a week of unexpected deals across leagues and associations, Browns GM Andrew Berry said last week at the Senior Bowl that the team has no ambitions to trade away their superstar.
So with that being said, are the Rams in a position to acquire a player of Garrett's caliber? The answer is unfortunately no. While Garrett would be a fantastic addition to the team, he's strong enough on the inside to replace Bobby Brown in the 3-4 and would be a perfect pairing with Jared Verse, any deal for Garrett would cost the Rams at least two first-round picks and Byron Young.
Garrett's cap hit in 2025 would ruin the franchise's finances and considering his contract expires after the 2026 season, the Rams would have to pay for his new deal while paying Kobie Turner. Braden Fiske and Jared Verse's deals would need to be done the following year.
Garrett is a luxury the Rams can not afford...sadly.
