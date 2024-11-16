The Thought-Provoking Way the Rams Defense Builds Chemistry
The young Los Angeles Rams defense has been playing like a defense that has been together for a while. The Rams offense has dealt with their share of injuries and struggles at times but the defense has helped them as much as they can.
As the season moves along, so does the defense. Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula has taken over and done great with the group. Shula has big shoes to fill from former defensive coordinator, now Atlanta Falcons head coach, Raheem Morris.
The on-field success we are seeing from the Rams defense has a lot more to do with what the players do outside of the football field.
"I feel like we, as a whole defense play 11 as one. Big emphasis we had to do within the scheme. And I feel like it transitions from practice to the game field," said Rams cornerback Cobie Durant.
The Rams coaching staff has put a strong point in playing together as one.
"Just attacking the ball. Everybody pursuing the ball. Trusting that, the next person next to you is going to be there along with you as you are making the play too. That is based on playing 11 as one has come to part."
The cohesion of the Rams defense is showing up on key moments throughout the game.
"It is just really knowing each other. Getting to know each other outside the white lines. Just building that relationship and then it just carries over to the field."
The discipline and the communication are going to be big as the Rams travel to New England in Week 11. The Patriots are going to want to establish the run game against the Rams defense.
"They have a lot of guys that can get open. Got a great quarterback in [Drake] Maye and a new coaching staff. So, we just got to stick to our game plan. Note to ourselves, go out there and play 11 as one."
Rams young secondary is gelling together to stop opposing wide receivers.
"Just studying film, putting myself in a position to win. Communicating with the other guys beside me, that is on the field, knowing what formations are giving, eliminating routes before the play snap."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE