Three College Assistants that Could Be Perfect Additions to the Rams Coaching Staff
Sean McVay loves college coaches. He has put a numerous amount of collegiate coaches on his staff, whether that would be veteran player developers or young, innovative minds, McVay has found roles within the Rams origination for them to utilize their skills.
After Nick Caley, Dave Ragone and Nate Scheelhaase took interviews for the Buccaneers offensive coordinator opening and Aubrey Pleasant interviewed for the Jaguars DC job, it has been made clear to McVay that he may have to replace assistants in the near future.
Collin Klein, Texas A&M. The Kansas State legend has been making a name for himself around college football. Returning to his alma mater in 2014, Klein worked his way up to offensive coordinator in 2022 and in 2024, became the offensive coordinator for Texas A&M under Mike Elko.
The Aggies, despite a questionable quarterback situation, put up over 30 points in eight games last season. He's only 35 with experience as a QB coach and play caller. He has also been an OC without being the primary play caller in the past, something that is a requirement for the Rams OC job.
Craig Stutzmann, San Jose State. Teaming up with former Navy head coach Ken Niumatalolo, Stutzmann put together one of the most prolific passing offenses in college football. Stutzmann has been a coach for over 20 years with a bunch of stops in his career, giving him a variety of experiences and perspectives. Stutzmann also spent time with the Packers during a coaching mentorship so he is connected to Matt LaFleur and has an understanding of the McVay offense.
Taylor Mouser. Iowa State. The man who replaced Scheelhasse at Iowa State, Taylor Mouser used a pass-happy offense to get the Cyclones to 11 wins in 2024, establishing Jaylin Noel and Jayden Higgins as bonafide downfield threats. Iowa State scored 28 or more points in nine of the 14 games in 2024.
Mouser is only 33 years old and he is considered a rising star within the collegiate ranks. Considering McVay's ability to elevate younger coaches and set them on a path for future success, he could make plenty of sense as a potential addition to the 2025 coaching staff.
