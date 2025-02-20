Three Cornerstones 25-And-Under for the Los Angeles Rams
The Los Angeles Rams are in a great spot to take over the NFC West as the leaders of that division and announce themselves are potential Super Bowl contenders. The reason they're able to do this is because of the gold mine of wealth they've developed and acquired through the NFL Draft over the last three years.
Los Angeles has one of the youngest rosters in the NFL filled with players in anywhere from their first year to just their third. Following their Lombardi Trophy celebration at the end of the 2021 season, the Rams had to begin to redefine themselves. This has resulted in many young players on both sides of the ball having a substantial impact early in their careers.
With a young roster, let's identify three cornerstones that are under the age of 25, which is a much easier process considering the average age.
Jared Verse, Edge Rusher
There should be no surprises here from the 2024 Defensive Rookie of the Year. Verse quickly became a prominent and disruptive pass rusher for the Rams defense with 6.5 sacks (including his two sack performance in Philadelphia). While this is not an eye-popping number, his film was a player that was inches from double-digt numbers.
Verse is still growing as a player and after a terrific rookie campaign, he has established himself as the top defensive player on the roster.
Steve Avila, Offensive Lineman
While Los Angeles may not have long-term stables at left or right tackle just yet, they do have a long-term anchor in the middle of their offensive line with guard Steve Avila. The former TCU standout has the ability to play tackle and center on an emergency basis but has become a stout guard with future All-Pro credentials in the near future.
Avila is a key part of protecting quarterback Matthew Stafford and creating lanes for running back Kyren Williams to run through. The Rams may have plenty of depth along the offensive line but Avila is a big part in keeping the engine running smoothly.
Puka Nacua, Wide Receiver
Let's be honest, no one expects a former fifth round wide receiver to become a Top 10 player at their position by the end of their rookie year but that is what has happened with Nacua. In 2023, the former Washington and BYU skill player caught 105 passes for 1,486 yards and six touchdowns while catching nine passes for 181 yards and a touchdown in his first playoff game against he Detroit Lions.
Nauca missed some time this season with an injury but is an incredibly reliable receiver with exceptional hands and tracking ability to be a matchup nightmare. The former All-Pro turns 24 years old in May and gives the Rams a cornerstone playmaker to rely on in the bright lights.
