Three Observations On Rams Re-Signing Ronnie Rivers
The Rams made a surprise decision, re-signing Ronnie Rivers on Sunday. Rivers represents an interesting decision for the franchise considering the team's lack of running back rotation and the quality of running backs available in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Here are three observations of Rivers signing.
There isn't a clear role for Blake Corum...yet
While Corum's injury, suffered at the end of the regular season, may have played a role in re-signing Rivers but considering Corum is expected to be ready for training camp, re-signing Rivers points out that the team isn't ready to put their trust in the third-round pick.
It's Corum's ability as a blocker. Nothing else. That is what keeps him off the field. If he can prove he's an improved blocker, he will cement himself as the Rams RB2 unless they draft a running back.
The Rams want more depth in the RB room
While Rivers may begin the season on the 53-man roster or on the practice squad, the team wants to boost the running back room. Especially, considering the team does not employ a fullback but will often bring in a running back for blocking purposes, that's an extra roster spot they could have used on another position.
Whether they want Kyren Williams to be a primary blocker, either lining up as a running back or H-back, or bring in Rivers, the Rams understand the punishment such an assignment takes on the body. Thus Rivers' re-signing helps boost their flanks, giving the Rams a player who will selflessly be the spear of the attack, regardless if the ball is in his hands or not.
The Rams will extend Kyren Williams
Re-signing Rivers indicates that Rams GM Les Snead will indeed make good on earlier statements and extend Kyren Williams. Williams is entering a contract year and considering how many snaps he played last season, if the team believes in him long-term, they will try to take the pressure off of him.
If the Rams planned to let him go after this season, they would use him in the same way before letting him walk in free agency. The NFL is about getting the most bang for your buck so an addition to take away snaps from an established ball carrier indicates they have a vision for Williams' future.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @MNSToday and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE