To the Shoe: 5 Reasons Stafford in Colts Uniform Makes Sense
Chris Ballard didn’t accidentally bump into Matthew Stafford at an obscure Montana ski resort, but the Colts’ general manager did say Wednesday that Anthony Richardson will have to compete for the starting quarterback job. Could that Indianapolis competition include Stafford?
Dianna Russini reported significant interest across the league after Stafford’s representatives sought to gauge his value last week. Assuming Ballard and head coach Shane Steichen are near the front of that line, Stafford joining the Colts would make sense for five significant reasons.
Super Bowl precedent: Since 2016, both Philadelphia and San Francisco have used top-three picks to take quarterbacks. Then, they admitted their mistakes and advanced to Super Bowls with those quarterbacks' replacements. Philadelphia moved on from Carson Wentz in favor of Jalen Hurts. San Francisco moved on from Trey Lance in favor of Brock Purdy. Indianapolis took Richardson fourth overall in 2023.
“Forget all this Anthony Richardson competition,” said former Super Bowl champion Damien Woody Thursday on Get Up. “You had two years. You've seen this guy every day in your building. You know if this guy is a franchise guy. It's time. It's time to move on.”
Winnable division: Since the Rams acquired him in a 2021 trade, Stafford is 4-2 against the AFC South, the division in which most consider the NFL’s easiest to win. The NFL’s current playoff-seeding system rewards division winners with first-round home playoff games. Stafford would move from the NFC West, which has produced seven Super Bowl teams over the last 13 years, to a division that hasn’t seen a Super Bowl representative since 2009.
Full cupboard: Stafford would join a roster that includes running back Jonathan Taylor and wide receivers Michael Pittman and Alec Pierce. In 2021 when Stafford went to Los Angeles, the Rams won a Super Bowl with similar weapons. Cooper Kupp was 28 years old in that first season with Stafford, when Kupp captured the elusive receiving triple crown. Pittman turns 28 in October.
Exhausted patience: Similar to Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll in New York, the Ballard-Steichen tandem is an endangered species in Indianapolis. Acquiring Stafford in a blockbuster trade would be a bold move that could provide job security. The Colts also are in a position to align on Stafford’s value over the next two years, something critical toward getting him on the roster.
Familiar conditions: Stafford has played his entire career (in Detroit from 2009-20, Los Angeles since 2021) in home venues with roofs and artificial turf. Lucas Oil Stadium presents a similar environment.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @MNSToday and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.