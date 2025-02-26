BREAKING: Insider Says ‘Significant Interest in Stafford’ Should Rams Trade Him
Last week, the Rams gave Matthew Stafford’s representatives permission to explore his value among quarterback-parched teams. They received plenty of thirsty customers.
“Matthew Stafford’s exploration of his market value the last few weeks has indeed attracted significant interest from teams,” The Athletic's Dianna Russini tweeted Wednesday. “Notably the Raiders and the Giants, per sources. Teams are anticipating the Rams will now be driving up the asking price if they decide to move him.”
And if the Rams decide to move him, that asking price could transition the situation from awkward to win-win. Los Angeles currently owns just six selections in April’s draft, none in the second round. The Rams aren’t projected to receive additional compensatory capital, either, so any Day 1 or Day 2 selections would be gold.
Stafford, 37, is coming off his best year since he led the Rams to a Super Bowl title in 2021. His immediate presence in New York could change the trajectory of the Giants, where he would team up with phenomenal wide receiver Malik Nabers.
Giants general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll were presented a short-leash ultimatum last month by team president John Mara, and acquiring Stafford could be the bold move that saves jobs in New York. The Giants own the No. 3 selection in the 2025 draft, one of seven overall picks, although they aren’t expected to offer that first-round pick for Stafford. Their second-rounder, though, could be attractive to Les Snead and Sean McVay.
“At the end of the day, we had something in mind, he had something in mind, and nobody was right or wrong,” McVay told the on Tuesday. “And then, ultimately, you’re saying there’s a ton of interest, because this guy’s an incredible player.”
The Raiders know he’s an incredible player. They also own a second-round selection, and plenty of ammunition – both draft capital and cash – should they choose to pursue Stafford, who would need a new contract before joining a new team.
And that new team, whether the Giants, Raiders or any other club, may not be to Stafford’s liking. His contract lacks a no-trade clause but the Rams would likely keep him in the loop on trade discussions. The team still holds all the leverage at the end of the day, however.
Any trade wouldn’t become official until the start of the league year on March 12.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @MNSToday and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.