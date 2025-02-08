Todd Gurley Makes Bombshell Claim About Rams' Super Bowl LIII Loss to Patriots
On a recent podcast, former Rams running back Todd Gurley got honest about the team's 13-3 loss to New England in Super Bowl LIII.
“Talking to a couple of the Patriots defensive players… they were like, ‘This the easiest game we’ve ever played in… We just knew y’all was coming with some stuff like at halftime or whatever. Y’all just never made no adjustments." Gurley said on the Run Your Race Podcast
"They just thought we were just gonna just come out in the second half, make some crazy adjustments… They were just like, ‘Honestly we’ve never played a game that easy.’ You know from like an X’s and O’s standpoint.”
Gurley is right. McVay's offense was figured out during their loss to the Chicago Bears earlier that year. The Patriots used a 6-1 Bear front in order to stop the Rams rushing attack while being able to put Jared Goff under pressure, especially on play action.
By doing that, McVay was essentially having receivers trying to block linebackers and it didn't work. McVay himself said he was way too focused on the game during Super Bowl preparations and it clouded his judgment.
However, there's more to why the Rams lost besides Xs and Os. The team was flying on offense early in the season but it was clear that the product was diminished after Cooper Kupp suffered a season-ending injury. Fun fact, the majority of the Rams' losses during the Sean McVay era have come from when Kupp is not on the field. Perhaps that's something to think about before the team trades him.
Gurley himself was injured and the Rams were riding CJ Anderson throughout the playoffs. Anderson at this point in his career could not be an effective threat against the Patriots and without Gurley's explosive speed, the Rams had no run game.
The problem is that McVay runs a lot of the same concepts today. Using receivers as blockers, play action with a receiver running behind the line of scrimmage toward the flat, play action to the deep crosser, kill call out of shotgun to move the running back to the "h-back" position, indicating it's a pass.
Stuff like that can derail a winning effort and despite a phenomenal performance from the defense, the Rams could not overcome their issues on offense.
