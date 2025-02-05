Could Rams Find Bobby Brown Replacement By Sending Kupp to Steelers
After the Rams announced they would be moving Cooper Kupp via trade this offseason, the news sent shockwaves across the NFL as teams still are trying to wrap their heads around what has been a wild week of front-office moves across the world of sports.
In addition to trading Kupp, the team is willing to eat up a portion of his remaining deal in order to facilitate a move that brings back actual value to the Rams. Kupp's recent injury issues will play a massive role in the team's trade negotiations but one team could be the answer for all sides.
The Pittsburgh Steelers are a team devoid of pass-catching depth, maturity in the offensive meeting room, and consistent clutch playmakers. Say what you want about current Cooper Kupp, the man still makes big catches in big moments. Considering they don't have a starting quarterback on their roster, the Steelers could afford Kupp and would need him should they bring in an inexperienced passer.
In exchange for Kupp's services, taking into consideration his age, injury history, and experienced years left of playing time, the Rams could offer Kupp in exchange for Keeanu Benton and a third-round selection.
Kupp would go to a playoff team and the Rams could have a plug-and-play replacement for Bobby Brown III who is expected to hit free agency. Benton was criticized for his run defense but it is arguable that was more of a result of a structure failure from the Steelers defensive gameplan, a gameplan stuck in 2018.
Benton has two years remaining on his rookie deal and both years would not cost the Rams more than 2.4 million on the Rams cap per season. This would also give the team their third 2025 third-round pick which could be added to once compensatory picks are handed out.
The Rams could then flip one of the third-round selections they own plus the 26th overall pick for disgruntled Jets receiver Garrett Wilson. Wilson's extension would not kick in until Kupp's deal is off the Rams books if he signs an extension.
A solution to replace Kupp and Brown while keeping two extra third-round selectins to address the linebacker and the WR3 slot. The move would free up more than enough money to re-sign Alaric Jackson.
