Top 5 Takeaways From Rams' First Unofficial Depth Chart
The Los Angeles Rams released their first unofficial depth chart on Wednesday, which showed what players are currently viewed as the team's starters and backups. The depth chart is subject to change over the course of the season and will be finalized before the Rams' Week 1 matchup against the Detroit Lions.
Here are the top five takeaways from the Rams' first depth chart ahead of the upcoming season:
Jimmy Garoppolo remains primary backup
Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo remains the primary backup to Matthew Stafford over Stetson Bennett. Garoppolo, who signed with the Rams on a one-year deal this offseason, will miss the first two games due to a suspension for violating the NFL's policy on the usage of performance-enhancing drugs.
Garoppolo has extensive experience as a starting quarterback, which is why he naturally slots in the backup. If Stafford were to go down at any point in the season, the Rams can count on Garoppolo to fill in and help them win games.
Bennett is instead the third-string quarterback but is expected to be the primary backup during the two games Garoppolo is suspended for. Bennett was away from the 2023 season, his rookie year, dealing with mental health matters.
Demarcus Robinson earns the WR3 spot
Wide receiver Demarcus Robinson has retained his spot as the Rams' No. 3 receiver over Tutu Atwell heading into his second season with the Rams. Atwell outgained Robinson during the 2023 season, piling up 483 yards and three touchdowns in comparison to Robinson's 371 yards and four touchdowns, but Robinson heads into the preseason with the edge.
The No. 3 spot could be up for grabs over the course of the year depending on the performances of Atwell and Robinson. Either way, Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua naturally have secured the top two starting spots.
Tutu Atwell returns to special teams
Atwell has been listed as the team's starting punt and kick returner amid the new return rules that are intended to increase the amount of returns. Atwell has not been a returner since his rookie season but expressed his interest in returning kicks and punts amid the rule changes. With his 4.39 speed, Atwell could become a special teams asset.
Two rookies nab starting spots
Only two Rams rookies earned starting spots on the unofficial depth chart — outside linebacker Jared Verse and kicker Joshua Karty. Verse was the Rams' first-round pick and joins second-year OLB Byron Young as the starter. Meanwhile, the Rams drafted Karty to reverse their kicking woes. Rams' second-round pick Braden Fiske, third-round picks Blake Corum and Kamren Kinchens, and sixth-round pick Jordan Whittington are all slotted into backup roles to start.
Colby Parkinson takes No. 1 tight end role
With Tyler Higbee beginning the season on the injured reserve after tearing his ACL last January, Parkinson takes over the No. 1 tight end spot. The Rams signed Parkinson to a three-year deal this offseason, and given the investment for a tight end with 618 career receiving yards over four seasons, it makes sense that they expect Parkinson to start.
There has been a buzz surrounding Davis Allen throughout the offseason, but Parkinson heads into the preseason as the starter instead.
