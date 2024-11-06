Underrated Rams Defender Playing His Best Football
The Los Angeles Rams coming into the season knew what they expected to get from the offense. The question was on the defensive side of the ball.
With the Rams defense losing future Hall of Famer Aaron Donald to retirement, it became clear that the Rams would need to play together as a unit. The Rams also lost their defensive coordinator Robert Morris.
The defense struggled early on this season. But now, Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula has done a great job with this young defense. Shula is no stranger to the Rams as he is now in his eighth season with the team.
Shula has shown that his defense has been better as the season has gone on. You see the players playing with confidence and they seem to be more comfortable in doing their job consistently at a high level.
On Sunday in the Rams overtime victory over the Seattle Seahawks, the Rams nose tackle Bobby Brown III had a great day. Brown III had a huge stop for the Rams defense late in the win on Sunday.
"It was a huge play," said Rams head coach Sean McVay. "We ended up taking the timeout. It was a really good call by our defensive staff to be able to get into that personnel matchup. We had the movement tired up right and Bobby Brown does an incredible job. Then Omar Speights be able to cap it off. It was a critical defensive stop for the team. But Bobby Brown deserves a lot of credit. I thought he was all over the place, especially on some of the early downs made a positive impact. And to come back after he had gotten his elbow a little bit, that was big time. Happy for Bobby. "
Brown III has put up back-to-back great games for the Rams defense.
"I think that is a fair statement. And I think he worked hard throughout the week. You see a lot of that practice, preparation, and performance. It equals in-game reality for him. I think he has such tremendous respect for Giff Smith and AC Carter. He is tapping into some of the things that they are asking of him. To be able to take his game to the next level. And he has been a major contributor for us. It has been awesome to see Bobby continue to do his thing."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE